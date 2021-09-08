Future: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Samsung is working on a camera sensor with a record 600 megapixel resolution. This is reported by the SamMobile edition.

The journalists refer to the corporate presentation of the company, which was presented by the top manager of Samsung Hechan Li. According to the document, the company is gradually increasing the resolution of sensors in its cameras for consumer electronics. So, in 2021, a 108 megapixel sensor was planned, and by 2025 the corporation intends to present equipment with a resolution of 576 megapixels.

However, this component will not be used in smartphone cameras. According to those who have revealed the release date of the device, Samsung intends to install such sensors in smart cars. High-precision equipment will be used in cameras to monitor the situation on the road.

It also clarifies that the new sensors can be in demand in medicine and used in drones for aerial photography. At the same time, for such a device, a powerful processor will be needed that will be able to process information coming to it.

In December, the famous Ice Universe insider announced that Samsung is working on a camera with a resolution of over 600 megapixels. This figure is considered to correspond to the resolution of the human eye.