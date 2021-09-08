Future: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Motorola has introduced a gadget capable of charging multiple devices from a distance. This is reported by the Android Authority edition.

The device was named Space Charging. It is a station that provides wireless charging of any compatible devices within a radius of three meters. In the video shown by the company, the station is successfully energizing four smartphones located next to the device.

In the description of the conceptual product, it is said that the device has about 1600 microantennas that direct energy in different directions from the device. The current can pass through paper, leather, and similar materials. Charging will automatically pause when signs of a human body are detected nearby.

Space Charging can charge smartphones with a maximum power of up to five watts, according to an insider at Digital Chat Station. In this case, devices with batteries with a capacity of four and five thousand milliampere-hours will charge up to one hundred percent in about a few hours. At the same time, the Motorola station can be effectively used to replenish energy in the batteries of smart watches or wireless headphones.

Previously, experts from Japan and the United States have developed a method of wireless charging that will allow portable electronics to be charged anywhere in the room. It is specified that the device can receive energy anywhere in the room, even in motion.