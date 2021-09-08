Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Huawei has invented a contactless foldable smartphone. This is reported by the Dutch edition LetsGoDigital.

The corresponding patent was found in the database of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). According to the images, visually the device resembles early prototypes and production samples of Huawei devices with a foldable display. However, the new prototype has improved the contactless control system.

In particular, the user can change the diagonal of the screen by swiping his finger across it. Also, the owner of the phone can expand or collapse the flexible display by swiping over it with his fingers or palm. A sensor is built inside the screen that responds to gestures. Also, the smartphone can perceive the speed of the fingers and adjust the speed of folding or unfolding of the roll matrix to it.

In the patent specification, this method is referred to as “hand gesture control”. In addition, the engineers solved the problem of noise, which, when changing the size of the screen diagonal, emits a roll mechanism – during operation, the smartphone will emit a special melody.

Journalists noticed that the timing of the release of such a device to the market is unknown. The patent was filed with WIPO on September 2.

Earlier in the Android OS 12, the function of controlling the smartphone facial expressions appeared. The user can execute the simplest commands by moving the eyes or mouth. The feature is available on Google Pixel phones.