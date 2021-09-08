Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

The new smartphone from Xiaomi will be released with a record charge. This was reported on Weibo by the famous Chinese insider Digital Chat Station.

According to him, Xiaomi is working on a new smartphone Redmi K50. The device will receive high performance and an affordable price, which is why the phone is called the “flagship killer”. The specialist learned that the Chinese company intends to equip the device with a 100-watt fast charging battery.

Also, the smartphone should be protected from moisture and dust according to the IP68 standard. However, such options – fast charging, moisture protection and symmetrical stereo speakers – will only be present in the top version of the Redmi K50 Pro +. The rest of the devices – Redmi K50 and K50 + – will have a 67-watt battery with charging support.

It is known about future smartphones that they will be released in three versions. The base one will receive the Snapdragon 888 chip, the other two will appear with the Snapdragon 898 processor.

At the end of summer, insiders said that the next smartphones of the Xiaomi Redmi K series will not be released until 2022. The Chinese corporation has reported that the devices will appear before the end of the year, but it is clear that the company has decided to postpone the release.