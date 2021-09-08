Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Apple has patented the iMac, which is made from a single piece of glass. Reported by the publication Patently Apple.

The new invention was noticed on the website of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The device is a monoblock computer, consisting of a single piece of glass, curved towards the bottom. The device has a display and keyboard located on a single substrate. The processor, motherboard, RAM and other components of the device are located inside the case.

There is a stand at the bottom and back of the computer to keep the structure flat on a horizontal surface. Apparently, the screen of the device is based on a flexible OLED panel, as the display is slightly curved at the bottom.

Apple engineers have described the way the company intends to produce glass for the computer. The glass body can be made from transparent, coated, colored, or other materials that have been treated to produce an opaque component. The body is partially composed of translucent polymers and translucent ceramics.

The current computers of the American brand are based on a solid piece of brushed aluminum. The glass case is used in other devices such as the iPhone.

Earlier, Apple patented a smartphone that can be controlled by breathing. The company’s engineers have provided the ability to control the functions of the iPhone when both hands of the user are busy.