Gaming accounts for half of Binance Smart Chain’s on-chain activity

The Binance Smart Chain blockchain network has become the most active in the industry with the advent of on-chain games, analysts at DappRadar found out

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain activity increased by 18% in August alone, reaching an average of over 1 million unique wallets per day. This is the conclusion reached by DappRadar. They note that almost half of the wallet activity is on-chain games.

For example, in August, BSC-powered on-chain game CryptoBlades attracted the attention of more than 300,000 unique wallets, up 36% from the previous month.

However, as you can see in the chart above, the game has already reached its peak and now there is a downward trend in activity. As noted in DappRadar, toThe learning curve in the blockchain industry rises hyperbolic steep.

NSWhile BSC-powered on-chain games do not offer the best gaming experience, high utilization rates are important to the ecosystem, analysts say. At the same time, the company expects further tougher competition in the on-chain games market as new products appear.… Moreover, DappRadar admits that the dominance of this type of games may even go beyond the blockchain industry.

We will remind, earlier it became known that blockchain games with pharming broke records for on-chain activity. So, the boom in the blockchain games market happened in July this year. As DappRadar found out, then the number of unique addresses connected to smart contracts grew by 121% in a month and exceeded 804,000 units.

