Grilza Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Madonna – who makes them and how much do they cost?

There is a lot of controversy about when exactly grills became popular. Someone says that we owe the general obsession with gold dental records to Nelly and his 2005 track Grillz, someone believes that it happened back in the 1980s, thanks to rapper Slick Rick. True, one should not forget that precious metals and stones on the teeth symbolized status and wealth even before our era.

In the course of evolution, in this sense, nothing has changed. Today grills are still an indicator (albeit strange) that you have money. Therefore, they are worth it. Gabby Elan Jewelry, which created new opal and diamond grills for Kim Kardashian, starts at $ 600.

Grillzes for Dua Lipa (in the form of a butterfly, echoing the dress Atelier Versace, in which the singer wore the Grammy) and ruby ​​for Madonna, were also made by Gabby Pinkhass. Dentist Pinkhassov immigrated from Israel to the United States when he was 26 years old – this was in the early 1990s. Within a couple of years, Gabby opened a workshop on New York’s Diamond Street. Pinkhasov noticed that grills are very popular, and quickly straddled the trend. His son Elan helped him in this, and this is how the name of the family brand was born – Gabby Elan Jewelry.

The family’s clients include many stars – Pusha T, Kanye West, Wu-Tang Clan, The Weeknd and Pharrell Williams. And some of them have nothing to do with rap at all – for example, Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum, Imaan Hammam and Aleali Mae. What’s more, Tyler, The Creator and A $ AP Rocky even starred in Gabby Elan Jewelry grills for Gucci’s September 2020 ad campaign. So if you, too, suddenly decide to invest a couple thousand dollars in your teeth, you know who to contact.