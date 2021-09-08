Hiko gave an opinion on s1mple | CS: GO

American esportsman Spencer Hiko Martin spoke about the relationship with the sniper of the squad Natus Vincere by CS: GO Alexander s1mple Kostylev… In the documentary “Formula s1mple” Hiko noted that he got along with the Ukrainian from the first meeting.
Martin also told how he invited Kostylev to Team Liquid… According to Hiko, the issue was resolved in less than a day.
Hiko noted that during the s1mple game in Liquid, the team had problems. According to Spencer, from the very beginning Kostylev felt uncomfortable in another country without people close to him.
For the first time, s1mple and Hiko played for the same team at ESWC 2015 – in FlipSid3 Tactics American replaced George WorldEdit Yaskin, who did not come to the tournament due to visa problems. In January 2016, Kostylev became a Liquid player, whose captain was Spencer. In April, the team reached the semifinals MLG Major Championship: Columbus, and at the next major ESL One Cologne 2016 Team Hiko and s1mple took second place. 1.5 months after that, Kostylev left Liquid of his own free will, after which he was invited to Natus Vincere.