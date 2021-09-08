Hiko gave an opinion on s1mple | CS: GO

Spencer Hiko Martin:

“Then I came to Liquid. I don’t remember exactly how long has passed since that tournament with Flips1d3. And we needed a fifth player. I thought we needed a sniper, someone young. And the more talented players in the squad, the better. Especially considering that many were doing this at the time – they used the coach as an in-game leader and maximized the team’s talents.

And I got an idea, why don’t we take s1mple? If there is such an opportunity, then the choice is obvious. Moreover, we got along very well, and it seemed to me that he could not fully realize his potential in the team in which he was at that time. I do not remember what kind of team it was and whether it was at all then.

I remember how I said to the guys: “Look, I have a pretty good relationship with s1mple, let me contact him and ask if he wants to join Liquid?” I remember that he did not immediately agree, but asked for time to talk to his family, to decide everything and give an answer. He wrote to me less than a day later. I think I wrote to him in the evening, and in the morning he told me: “Spencer, I’m in business.”