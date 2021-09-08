Hiko gave an opinion on s1mple | CS: GO

American esportsman Spencer Hiko Martin spoke about the relationship with the sniper of the squad Natus Vincere by CS: GO Alexander s1mple Kostylev… In the documentary “Formula s1mple” Hiko noted that he got along with the Ukrainian from the first meeting.

“I know s1mple had a bad reputation, especially in the days of Flips1d3 and earlier. But then I was not aware of all this, because I did not really follow the CIS and the European scene. But one of the teammates I was playing for then told me: “I heard that you are trying to play for the s1mple team, you know that he is toxic and has a very difficult character? He is, of course, a great player, but he behaves disgustingly towards teammates. “

S1mple and I immediately became friends, and I saw that he treated me with respect. We often spent time together and talked a lot at that tournament. [ESWC 2015]… Together they took pictures and posted them on the network. It seemed to me that he somehow wanted to be like me in terms of streaming and perceived me as his mentor at first. We talked a lot at the tournament, and after that we kept in touch and corresponded from time to time. “

Martin also told how he invited Kostylev to Team Liquid… According to Hiko, the issue was resolved in less than a day.

“Then I came to Liquid. I don’t remember exactly how long has passed since that tournament with Flips1d3. And we needed a fifth player. I thought we needed a sniper, someone young. And the more talented players in the squad, the better. Especially considering that many were doing this at the time – they used the coach as an in-game leader and maximized the team’s talents.

And I got an idea, why don’t we take s1mple? If there is such an opportunity, then the choice is obvious. Moreover, we got along very well, and it seemed to me that he could not fully realize his potential in the team in which he was at that time. I do not remember what kind of team it was and whether it was at all then.

I remember how I said to the guys: “Look, I have a pretty good relationship with s1mple, let me contact him and ask if he wants to join Liquid?” I remember that he did not immediately agree, but asked for time to talk to his family, to decide everything and give an answer. He wrote to me less than a day later. I think I wrote to him in the evening, and in the morning he told me: “Spencer, I’m in business.”

Hiko noted that during the s1mple game in Liquid, the team had problems. According to Spencer, from the very beginning Kostylev felt uncomfortable in another country without people close to him.

“Definitely not everything was perfect. We had interpersonal problems in the team. But at the same time, I understand that Sasha had to leave his family, girlfriend, friends. Anyone who knows Sasha knows that he has a lot of friends with whom he hangs out and that he has an excellent relationship with his parents. He also had to sacrifice a relationship with a girl in order to move to another country and professionally play a computer game. I know that it was very difficult for him.

And yes, at some point, things were going very well for us. We made it to the final of the Major. But I guess he always missed home. “

For the first time, s1mple and Hiko played for the same team at ESWC 2015 – in FlipSid3 Tactics American replaced George WorldEdit Yaskin, who did not come to the tournament due to visa problems. In January 2016, Kostylev became a Liquid player, whose captain was Spencer. In April, the team reached the semifinals MLG Major Championship: Columbus, and at the next major ESL One Cologne 2016 Team Hiko and s1mple took second place. 1.5 months after that, Kostylev left Liquid of his own free will, after which he was invited to Natus Vincere.

