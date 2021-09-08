How Simon Uryan became the most famous surgeon on Instagram (with the help of the Kardashian sisters – Jenner)

Kim Kardashian and Simon Uryan

Stars like Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Kylie Jenner trust their stellar faces and bodies to 54-year-old Simon Uryan. The American plastic surgeon became famous for his “beauty corrections without surgery” (which means that he manages to correct the nose, lips and cheekbones without a scalpel). The secret is that the expert works mainly with hyaluronic acid fillers that are injected under the skin.

Childhood

Simon Uryan was born in Iran and moved to America in the 1980s with his parents. They had to immigrate to the United States because of the riots. Life in Los Angeles, of course, was not at all the same as in his hometown. Previously, they lived in a luxurious house with a garden, and moved into a small apartment with two bedrooms, in which his entire large family lived. They could hardly make ends meet, clutching at any job (the situation was complicated by the fact that the members of the Uryan family did not know English). If Simon had never thought about how he would earn a living before, then now he had to contribute to the family budget.

Since the young man was fond of sculpture, he decided to devote himself to art and sell his work at the Venice Beach Gallery.

If I don’t sell anything by the end of the summer, I’ll find another job,

He told his parents.

When it turned out by the end of August that no work had been bought, he got a job at McDonald’s. Uryan recalled that in California everyone looked askance at him: he outwardly was very different from most of its inhabitants, so he decided to have rhinoplasty.

As a child, I watched the film Ash Wednesday with Elizabeth Taylor. There, the main character rejuvenated with the help of plastics. It changed my perspective on aging and I learned for the first time that cosmetic surgery can reverse time and prolong youth. – he recalled.



When he was 18 years old, the young man decided first of all to remake his big nose with a hump. He convinced his insurance company to pay most of the cost of the plastic, and borrowed the rest from his parents. It was this operation that later prompted him to become a surgeon.

My plastic surgeon was an artist like me. He worked with the human body in the same way that I sculpted sculptures. The second important point is that he earned great money, – he recalled.

From that moment on, he became interested in medicine, went to college (he paid for his studies by selling bagels, selling works of art), then to the Faculty of Medicine at Wayne State University, and then to graduate school at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA).

At university, I saw a presentation about the first lasers used to remove tattoos and hair. I knew immediately that Southern California residents would want to test these procedures, – he recalls.

Uryan convinced several friends and a bank to lend him a large sum to buy a laser for hair removal. Then the novice specialist could not afford to rent a large office, but he understood that patients would hardly like to do procedures in his parents’ two-room apartment. So what was his plan? Find dermatologists in the Beverly Hills area who are about to retire and rent their office for one day a week.

And so it happened. One of the doctors allowed Uryan and his brother Bob to see patients.

Friends and family members then laughed and said:

You and your brother spent years studying in medical school, and now you are going to epilate? Simon was betting on it nonetheless. He knew there was no shortage of plastic surgeons in Los Angeles. He was only 32 years old and did not have that much experience or established customer base. What he could do was offer an efficient, safe and innovative procedure that no one else was doing back then.

Things went uphill, then he bought a new laser that evens out the texture of the skin and promised results similar to a facelift without surgery.

Uryan was shocked to realize that laser resurfacing is only effective for people with fair skin. Then he came up with a new Coolaser technology that worked for people with dark and tanned skin.



Simon Uryan and Lady Gaga Since I worked in sunny California, many of my clients have quite tanned skin, and about 20 years ago, the laser could not be used on dark skin, so I created such a laser myself. – he said in an interview.

To say that Coolaser changed Uryan’s life is to say nothing. Patients began lining up to try the procedure. When asked what motivates him every day, the expert answers:

Fear. I remember how my family fled to America and lived in poverty. The fear of being in the same situation again motivates me every single day. Also my children inspire me. I am married and have two daughters and a son. I want to become an example for them, so that they also have the motivation to work. Clinic in Beverly Hills

In 1998, he opened the Epione Beverly Hills Clinic. By the time Botox and fillers hit the market in 2002, Uryan was one of the first to do these treatments. Located on North Camden Drive, in the heart of Beverly Hills, the high-end Doctor’s Clinic looks more like a five-star hotel than a medical facility inside.

Photos of Brad Pitt, Salma Hayek and Lady Gaga adorn the walls of his Los Angeles office, and there are no places in Hollywood that don’t ask for a selfie. The celebrity surgeon himself became a celebrity. He has 3.5 million Instagram followers and clients who come to him from all over the world – from the Middle East to Russia. In total, 70 percent of his patients are located outside the United States (in Dubai, London and Moscow).

He owes his popularity to the development of social networks.

Instagram and Facebook allow doctors like me to display our art in front of a huge audience. People began to honestly talk about the beauty procedures they resorted to. What used to be a taboo topic has now become a subject of bragging rights. People want to show off that their lips are plump. My patients take selfies with me to post them on the web later, – he said in an interview with WWD.

With a wide range of celebrity clients, he appears on Today Now and Fox News, and also appears frequently on the reality show The Kardashian Family.



The doctor says that he just needs to look at a person to understand which injections, fillers or laser to use to make the face harmonious. The expert is sure that any beauty transformations should be barely noticeable.

Nobody should ask, “Who is your surgeon?” He says.

The stars do not hide that they are his fans. So, he enlarged Kylie’s lips, Kim removed stretch marks, Chris got rid of extra centimeters and cellulite using VelaShape and Coolsculpting. They say that all members of the Kardashian-Jenner family regularly go to his clinic (except for Kendall, perhaps).

Own cosmetic line Epione Beverly Hills

The expert recently presented his departure line. It consists of a gentle cleanser, peeling with 10% fruit acid and a moisturizing serum. This set costs about 189 euros (12,600 rubles).

About plans for the future

The doctor plans to open several more Epione centers equipped with the most modern equipment.

I want to keep helping people. When I was younger, I was always ashamed of my nose, so I saved up money for an operation. After rhinoplasty, I realized how much more confident I feel. Every day people come to me with problem skin, just wanting to get rid of acne. Some people dream of getting rid of dark circles under their eyes for years. Now I can help them make their dreams come true. If after visiting my clinic they become more confident in themselves, I will be happy, – he summed up.



