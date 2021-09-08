How the largest cryptocurrencies reacted to the collapse of bitcoin :: RBC.Crypto

The capitalization of the digital assets market per day decreased by $ 300 billion.This happened after the price of the main cryptocurrency fell sharply on the evening of September 7 and reached $ 42.8 thousand for the first time since mid-August

On the evening of September 7, the bitcoin rate plummeted by 16%. At the moment, the price of the first cryptocurrency dropped to $ 42.8 thousand for the first time since mid-August. At 11:30 Moscow time on September 8, the coin is trading at $ 45.2 thousand.

“Everything points to massive sales.” Why bitcoin fell to $ 43 thousand

Against the background of the rapid decline in quotations, traders lost more than $ 3.5 billion due to the liquidation of positions. Over the past day, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by $ 300 billion. We will tell you how the latest events affected the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization.

Ethereum

During the day, the cost of Ethereum decreased by 15%. Yesterday, altcoin was trading at $ 3.9 thousand, and on September 8, its price was $ 3.3 thousand. Cryptocurrency capitalization fell to $ 390.4 billion. The asset ranks second in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization.

In early September, the Ethereum rate for the first time since mid-May exceeded $ 4 thousand. Due to the rise in Ethereum prices in China, in early September there was a shortage of video cards that are used for altcoin mining. Prices for GPUs in China have increased by an average of 18%.

Cardano

Cardano’s price has dropped 19% over the past 24 hours. On September 8, the altcoin is trading at $ 2.3. Cryptocurrency capitalization fell to $ 73.9 billion.

On September 2, Cardano renewed its all-time high at $ 3, showing a rise of 119% in a month. Then the altcoin capitalization was approaching $ 100 billion. At the moment, the asset is in third place in the list of the most expensive (in terms of total capitalization) cryptocurrencies.

On September 12, the Alonzo update is planned on the Cardano network, which will add support for smart contracts to the blockchain. This will allow developers to build decentralized applications (dApps).

Binance Coin

The Binance Coin token has fallen in price by 21% per day. On September 8, the altcoin is trading at $ 393. The capitalization of the cryptocurrency has decreased to $ 60.9 billion. The token ranks fifth in the list of the most capitalized digital assets (the fourth line is taken by the USDT stablecoin, which is backed by the US dollar, and therefore does not react to the situation on the crypto market in any way).

On September 4, the value of Binance Coin reached a local high of $ 505. Binance Coin is a Binance crypto exchange token that is used to pay trading fees, as well as exchange offerings (IEOs) on the Binance Launchpad.

Ripple (XRP)

The XRP token rate fell by 25% over the past day. On September 8, the altcoin is trading at $ 1. The capitalization of the token dropped to $ 49.4 billion. The asset occupies the sixth position in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization.

On September 7, the cryptocurrency reached a local maximum at around $ 1.4. XRP is Ripple’s token used in the global money transfer system.

Ripple is currently being litigated in the US. In late 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused the company of selling $ 1.3 billion in unregistered securities under the guise of XRP tokens.

Solana

The Solana token price per day decreased by 19%. On September 8, the altcoin is trading at $ 154. Cryptocurrency capitalization fell to $ 45.1 billion.

On September 7, Solana renewed its all-time high at $ 193, having risen in price by 428% since the beginning of August. In September, the asset managed to take the seventh place in the list of the most capitalized cryptocurrencies, ahead of Dogecoin and Polkadot.

Solana is a blockchain designed to support scalable decentralized applications (DApps). It has a maximum throughput of over 50 thousand operations per second and a block dwell time of 400 ms.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin price dropped by 23% per day. On September 8, altcoin is trading at $ 0.23, and its capitalization has decreased to $ 31.2 billion. The asset is ranked eighth in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization. Yesterday, the token reached a local maximum at around $ 0.30.

Dogecoin is a joke cryptocurrency that was released in 2014. Its symbol is the Internet meme – Doge.

In August of this year, the Dogecoin Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports and develops altcoin, announced a revival. She was joined as advisors by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Elon Musk’s representative Jared Birchell, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus and developer Max Keller.

