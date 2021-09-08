How to get Aloy in Genshin Impact – Gambling addiction

We take the protagonist Horizon: Zero Dawn into the squad (along with her weapon).

V Genshin impact 2.1 the first “guest” character appeared. Aloy, the main character Horizon: Zero Dawn… She’s a five-star character with the power of Cryo, but most importantly, she’s completely free to get. Here’s how to do it.

How to get Aloy for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners

Upgrade to version 2.1. Go to the game. Go to the main menu on the “Mail” tab.

You will see two emails about platform exclusive rewards. In the first there will be Aloy herself, and in the second – her bow.

Ready! You can add Aloy to the squad.

If you do not receive a message, then you have not reached Adventure Rank 20. As soon as you get to the indicated milestone, the game will immediately give you a reward. Don’t worry – you can pick up Eloy before the end of October.

How to get Aloy on other platforms (PC, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch)

Things are a little more complicated here. The fact is that for the owners of other platforms, the protagonist of the ex-exclusive Sony console will be available only with update 2.2, which is scheduled for October. Then all players will have to receive a similar letter with a gift. However, there is a way to get Aloy to the squad earlier, because in fact she was added to the game already in version 2.1.

To do this, you either need to have a PlayStation yourself, or have a friend with a console.

Do not use the services of strangers who offer you to perform this operation. This can permanently lose access to your account.

Create a PlayStation Network accountif you didn’t have it. This can be done on the platform website. Launch the game on the console through your PlayStation Network account. The game will offer to link your miHoYo account to your account on the console platform. Agree. When you enter the game get content from email (as described above). Aloy and her bow will now be available on any other platform you play on (assuming you’ve updated to version 2.1).

Eloy on PC. Without SMS, but with registration

By the way, you can also get other console-exclusive rewards – new wings and a sword. True, it will be impossible to use the wings. As soon as you switch platforms from PlayStation to another, characters with Descent Wings will change their glider to Maiden Flight.