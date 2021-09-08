“I am determined to conquer the Turkish championship and get into the Russian national team.” The agent told the details of Shapi’s transition to Giresunspor

Football agent Vadim Ohanyan, representing the interests of the 21-year-old Krasnodar striker Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov in Turkey, shared the details of the player’s transfer to Giresunspor on loan.

– Shapi began to get little practice in Krasnodar, and the club went to meet his pupil, giving the go-ahead for the guy to go on loan. I am sure that he will show himself in Turkey, because the management and coach of the Turkish club are counting on him. Everything happened in one day, very quickly and efficiently. It will be easier for Shapi to show himself in the Turkish championship, there is more attacking football. In my opinion, the Turkish championship is in no way weaker, and in some aspects stronger than the Russian league. I do not think that this is a step backward, but this is a period in a career where you can reboot yourself.

– How did you react to the lease of Gancharenko?

– He has an excellent relationship with Viktor Mikhailovich. As far as I know, the head coach was pleased with Shapi in the training process, and talked a lot with him. As for his reaction, I think that Gancharenko understands that Shapi needs to change the situation and get more playing time.

– It has been said a lot that Shapi may end up in Akhmat or Ural. How true is this?

– I, together with Malik Arutyunov, negotiated with Turkish clubs. We were not engaged in the employment of Shapi in the Russian market. I read about the interest of “Akhmat” and “Ural” exclusively from the media.

– How did the option with Turkey come about?

– After talking with Shapi, I realized that he was interested in the Turkish championship. After that Malik and I began to negotiate with Turkish clubs. The specifics came from two clubs “Konyaspor” and “Giresunspor”. As a result, the leadership of Giresunspor turned out to be more persistent, and this bribed Shapi, so the choice fell on this club. The deal was closed literally on the flag of the transfer windowI would like to thank the management of Krasnodar for their professionalism, as well as the management of Giresunspor.

– Why is renting at the Giresunspor club good for Suleimanov?

– I believe that there is a combination of factors. The first is attacking football, the second is a change of scenery and the third is psychological relief. People who have followed his career understand that it is very chaotic. In one word – “roller coaster”. Therefore, the transition to a strong foreign championship is a big plus for his career. I am sure that this season Shapi will show his strongest qualities and get into the Russian national team.

Suleimanov is a pupil of Krasnodar. His contract with the team runs until the summer of 2022. This season, the forward played 4 matches for Krasnodar in the Tinkoff RPL, but was unable to score effective actions.