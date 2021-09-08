“I wouldn’t take Ovechkin and Malkin to the Olympics. Their time has passed “, says the First coach of Kucherov – Hockey

Gennady Kurdin, Nikita Kucherov’s first coach, answered a question about the Tampa forward ahead of the 2022 Olympics.

– What do you expect from Nikita at the Olympics?

– Much depends on the team spirit. He will play, but in this team he will not be the undisputed leader, as in Tampa.

Because Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeny Malkin will be there. It is probably wrong to say so on my part, but if I were a coach, I would not have taken either Ovechkin or Malkin.

– Even so?

– Yes. They will play a lot, but we must admit that their time has passed. Now the younger ones are winning.

I do not want to say this to them in offense – I respect them, and they definitely deserve a call to the national team.

But for this to happen, there must be a coach like Tarasov or Tikhonov, who at one time did not take Kharlamov, and the USSR national team then won the Canada Cup for the first and only time.

– Who should be the coach of the Russian national team at the Olympics?

– This is a difficult question. I do not know of such an unconditional candidate.

You yourself know very well that now there are no such coaches. It seems that there are both Znarok and Bykov. But there is no straight lump, – said Kurdin.

