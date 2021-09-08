“I’m all orange”: Selena Gomez explained the unsuccessful image at the Met Gala

Singer Selena Gomez in the video blog Vogue “Beauty Secrets” explained the unfortunate image in which she appeared in public at the 2018 Met Gala.

Gomez, 29, admitted to making the mistake of using a self-tanner – she wanted the skin tone to accentuate her ivory Coach dress. “Everything looked very nice and smooth. But the evening went on, and the shade became darker, and I did not notice. I am at the Met Gala, one of the most status, beautiful events, I walk, I try to be beautiful – and then I sit down, look at my photo and understand that I am all orange, ”the star recalls.

Then she decided to immediately prevent a wave of ridicule on social networks, published a video of her “escape” into the car, and wrote that this was her reaction to the photo from the ball. She turned off the comments on the post.

Previously TV presenter Anfisa Chekhova had to apologize for insulting the Buryat women. In the first episode of her new show, Say, Friend, she talked about an unsuccessful cosmetic procedure, after which her face became swollen. The TV presenter said that she had become a “Buryat woman” and could not look in the mirror for two months, as she hated her reflection. After the broadcast, social media users accused her of racism and demanded an apology.