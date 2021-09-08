Insider: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott could get together and have another child

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

23-year-old Kylie Jenner and 28-year-old Travis Scott broke up almost a year ago over rumors of the rapper cheating with Instagram star Rojan Kar. During this time, the press has already spoken many times about the possible reunion of former lovers, and recently insiders have once again fueled interest in this topic.

In an interview with Us Weekly, they said that the couple does not exclude the possibility of getting together in the near future and giving birth to their two-year-old daughter Stormi, a brother or sister. According to anonymous authors, Kylie and Travis are still strongly attracted to each other, both physically and emotionally.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Sparks still fly between Kylie and Travis. Month after month they come closer, then move away from each other. They are on good terms and are still sexually attracted to each other. None of them are currently romantically involved with other people, however Kylie has had several crush ons lately. Perhaps they will converge in the future, but not right now. They are still very young and are carefully considering their next steps,

– said an insider in an interview with the publication.

The anonymous author added that Kylie dreams of becoming a mother again and admits the idea that Travis will become the father of her future baby. According to the source, the reunion of the couple could easily happen “one day.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi

Recall that even after the breakup, Kylie and Travis remained on very good terms and together are engaged in raising their daughter Stormi. The family spent the quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic. By the way, back in early June, news appeared in the press that the rapper still cherishes the hope of reuniting with Kylie.

They raise their daughter together, communicate more and more, work to be together again. Kylie and Travis get along great with each other, and those close to them hope they will officially resume their relationship.

– told an insider about the relationship between Travis and Kylie.

Interestingly, Kylie’s older sister, 36-year-old Khloe Kardashian, recently got along with her former lover Tristan Thompson. Rumor has it that Chloe was still able to finally forgive her daughter Tru’s father for an affair with a close friend of their family and decided to give this relationship a second chance.