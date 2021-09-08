IOC suspended North Korea for missing the Tokyo Olympics

North Korea’s Olympic Committee violated the Olympic Charter, the IOC reserves the right to revise the period of ineligibility

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has disqualified the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the DPRK until the end of 2022. IOC President Thomas Bach said this during a press conference.

“The DPRK did not take part in the Games. They violated the charter, did not fulfill their duties. The DPRK NOC has been suspended until the end of 2022, ”Bach said.

The head of the IOC also noted that during the removal of the DPRK NOC, he will not be able to count on the support and implementation of the IOC programs. “If athletes from the DPRK are able to qualify for the Olympic Games in Beijing, the IOC Executive Board will make an appropriate decision regarding these athletes,” Bach added.

The Tokyo Olympics were held from July 23 to August 8. The DPRK was supposed to send a joint team with the South Korean national team to the Games. However, in April of this year it became known that North Korean athletes would not go to Japan. It was reported that the decision to skip the Games was made to protect athletes from contracting coronavirus.

The Beijing Olympics will be held from 4 to 20 February 2022.