IOC Suspends North Korea from Beijing 2022 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the suspension of the National Olympic Committee of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (NOC DPRK) until the end of 2022. This means that athletes acting under the auspices of this organization will not be able to take part in the Winter Olympic Games – 2022 in Beijing (China).

This decision is due to the country’s refusal to compete at the last Summer Olympics – 2020 in Tokyo (Japan), which is a violation of the Olympic Charter. The DPRK NOC explained the refusal by concerns for the health of its athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, the IOC has stopped funding the DPRK NOC and will not provide it with any support.

IOC President Thomas Bach noted that athletes from North Korea wishing to take part in the Games will be able to do so under neutral status.

“We have always stated that athletes should not suffer from the wrong decisions of their NOCs or officials. Thus, we left the door open if an athlete or athletes want to qualify for the Winter Olympics, ”the IOC press service quoted Bach as saying.