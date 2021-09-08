iPhone 14 will lose “bangs” and protruding rear camera

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 13 series smartphones as early as next Tuesday, September 14th. And on the web there are already rumors about the company’s smartphones, the release of which is scheduled for 2022. Reputable source of leaks Jon Prosser claims that the iPhone 14 will boast a radically redesigned design.

According to the source, the iPhone 14 will lose the “bangs” at the top of the screen in favor of an inconspicuous round cutout. This was previously reported by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In addition, next year’s Apple smartphones will have the rear panel free of protrusions, as the camera will finally be flush with the body, for the first time since the first generation iPhone SE. iPhone 14, according to Prosser, will receive titanium cases and round volume buttons, similar to those used in the same iPhone SE. The speaker and microphone on the bottom edge will be covered with nets, which will replace the current solution in the form of holes arranged in a row.

According to earlier rumors, the iPhone 14 series will include three smartphones. The company will not release a compact mini version of the device as demand for small smartphones has fallen short of Apple’s expectations.