“It’s great when a coach communicates with the players on such a wave. It liberates “

The forward of the Russian national team Fyodor Smolov commented on the victory over Malta (2-0) in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup.

– The victory was very difficult. Heavy schedule, objectively, even taking into account the rotation. Taking into account the fact that fresh guys came out who missed the games, it is still physically difficult to play on the third day. Plus flights and changes in climatic conditions. In Cyprus it was 35 degrees, and in Moscow – 10. Malta is a rather serious and unpleasant rival that causes such inconvenience. It’s good that we scored 7 points for this collection. I am sure that it will be better in the future.

In general, physically I felt normal, but with Cyprus there was more ease. My goal? We knew that the Maltese are trying to play in their own penalty area through a pass, and the goalkeeper is out of alignment. At that moment, the defender was more likely to make a mistake, who gave a weak pass, and the goalkeeper was not in line with the goal. He saw that I was the first on the ball. I was lucky to score. One of my goals was not counted. I could have scored two if not for the sidelines.

Of course, I would like to score 9 points. You always want more and you need to be maximalists. Considering the fact that the first match, rebuilding and a small amount of time to prepare for the game against one of the strongest rivals in the group and a direct competitor, seven points is good.

Karpin did not say anything about the fact that he has 17 goals for the national team, and I already have 15. It remained a joke. It’s great when the head coach communicates with the players on such a wave. Not only with me, but with all the guys. It liberates and becomes quite comfortable, – said Smolov on the air of the Youtube channel of the Russian national team.

After this victory, Valeriy Karpin’s team with 13 points is in 2nd place in Group H, lagging behind the leading Croatia in goal difference.

In the next match, the Russian national team will play at home against Slovakia (October 8).

