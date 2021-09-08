Johnny Depp will involve Angelina Jolie in his war against Amber Heard: new court details

“It’s impossible to work with him. It is radioactive. “





The 57-year-old actor lost a trial in the UK, but his war against his ex-wife is not over. Early next year, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will clash in an American court, where the 34-year-old actress’s essay for The Washington Post, in which she talks about her domestic violence, will be reviewed. The Pirates of the Caribbean star accused the ex-wife of libel, which cost him the role of Jack Sparrow, and demanded compensation in the amount of $ 50 million.

Experts note that in the new trial, Johnny will have to be even more difficult, because the burden of proof will fall entirely on him. In addition, his famous ex-girlfriends may be involved in the process: the court ordered the actor to provide communication with Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley, Marion Cotillard, Vanessa Paradis and others. This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter magazine.

Insiders of the publication also talked about Depp’s shocking behavior on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales: the actor took eight ecstasy pills, which is why work on the film was stopped for two weeks – Disney cost almost five million dollars. Johnny also tried to deprive Amber of her role in Aquaman – unsuccessfully, as we already know.

“He’s just never been told no in the last 35 years,” said one producer. “It’s okay for Hollywood, but I’ve never seen it get that big.” The head of the studio, who also remained anonymous, added: “It is impossible to work with him now. It is radioactive. “