Kanye West and Kim Kardashian try to save marriage on a private island in the Caribbean

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

The whole world continues to follow the family drama of 39-year-old Kim Kardashian and 43-year-old Kanye West, which unfolded against the background of the rapper’s nomination for the presidency of the United States and his scandalous statements about their marriage to Kim. New details of this story came to light today.

As the journalists of TMZ managed to find out, last weekend the spouses, along with their four children, secretly flew to a private island located off the coast of the Caribbean Sea. Kim and Kanye decided to go on a family trip in the hope of sorting out their marriage problems, and they decided to do this away from the constant attention of reporters.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

This trip was discussed by Kim and Kanye during her visit to her husband in Wyoming last weekend.

– said the insider in an interview with the publication.

According to sources, Kim and Kanye, along with their children, are accommodated in an estate that resembles a fortress: it is located so that it is almost impossible for strangers to get close to it. The spouses deliberately chose such a protected place to focus on solving their relationship problems, without being distracted by the paparazzi constantly haunting them.

Kim Kardashian with children

According to rumors, Kim also invited the pastor, who once married them to Kanye, on their family trip. The star hopes that the priest, who is a close friend of Kanye’s, will help them solve relationship problems and be able to calm Kanye after a flare-up of bipolar disorder.

We will remind, last week it turned out that Kim and Kanye have not been living under the same roof for a year now: Kanye spends most of his time in Wyoming, while Kim lives in Los Angeles with his children. Despite serious problems in the relationship, the couple does not intend to divorce yet and is doing everything to keep the family together.