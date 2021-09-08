Kazuma Kiryu vs. John Wick – Who Piles On Who? Developer Yakuza has an opinion on this.

Dragon Dojima, aka Kazuma Kiryu – the protagonist of most of the games in the series Yakuza – easily defeat the legendary hitman John Wick, also known by the nickname Baba Yaga. This opinion was expressed by the producer Kazuki Hosokawawho worked on Yakuza 0, Yakuza 5, Judgment, Lost Judgment and other projects of the company Segawrites GamesRadar +…

The developer pointed out that Kazuma is not quite human, so a duel with John Wick would be dishonest, since the Dragon of Dojima cannot be killed even by shooting him with a pistol.

In this context, Kazuki Hosokawa also mentioned the protagonist of the game Lost Judgment Takayuki Yagami, noting that he certainly would not have survived the battle against John Wick, since he is an ordinary person against the background of Kazuma Kiryu.

“On the other hand, Yagami is not a superhuman like Kiryu, and since John Wick is pretty good at knives and weapons, I don’t think he’ll have a chance,” says the developer.

A new game from the authors of Yakuza called Lost Judgment preparing for release 24 september for two generations Playstation, and Xbox one and Xbox Series… As for the “child of Belarus”, the fourth part is in production “John Wick“, which is expected to premiere in 2022.

