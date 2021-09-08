Keira Knightley, walking around London with children and husband, photographed by the paparazzi

September 8 – GLAS. Rare footage of the actress surrounded by her family appeared on the web

36-year-old actress Keira Knightley has been in a relationship with 38-year-old musician James Ryton for 10 years. In 2013, the couple got married. The couple are raising two daughters: 6-year-old Edie and 2-year-old Delilah. Celebrities prefer to keep outsiders out of their private lives, which is why they rarely appear in public with their children.

However, the other day Londoners saw how the famous family went for a walk with their entire composition. Edition Peopletalk published footage of the actress, her daughters and husband, strolling through the streets of London.

For a walk, Kira dressed in a beige trench coat, loose-fitting jeans and a knitted jumper. Her husband opted for a lighter outfit, wearing dark jeans and a white T-shirt. The girls grabbed scooters, their heads were protected by helmets.

This precaution was justified, since the two-year-old Delilah is not yet very confident in using this mode of transport. Several times the baby fell, but her mother picked her up in her arms and calmed her down, and dad, meanwhile, carried the scooter.

