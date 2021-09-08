Kendall Jenner became the creative director of the online store FWRD

Модель еще больше окунулась в сферу стиля и красоты.

Now Kendall Jenner can add one more item to her resume: creative director. On September 1, the online marketplace FWRD announced the addition of their team, Kendall Jenner will now be responsible for the visual content and creation of collections on the site pages.

The fashion retailer, part of the REVOLVE Group, explained in a press release why they chose the world famous model.

Kendall is the epitome of luxury fashion and there is no one better for this position. The world looks to Kendall as a style icon

– said the director of the brand REVOLVE Group Raisa Jerona.

This is the first time Jenner is in this position, so it will be interesting to see how the model transforms the site. Kendall’s responsibilities will include “managing the look of the site, curating the brands sold on the site, editing must-have trends monthly, and marketing ideas and brand partnerships,” FWRD said in a statement.

The model herself admitted that “from the very childhood she adored fashion and is extremely glad that she had the opportunity to work with both famous brands and young labels”. The site already has the first results of cooperation between Jenner and FWRD: she presented a design selection that included Bottega Veneta, Acne Studios, Balenciaga and The Row. The girl also took part in the photography of the autumn-winter FWRD collection, which is already available on the site.

Photo: www.fwrd.com