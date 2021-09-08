Kendall Jenner on her social media addiction

Kendall Jenner in a new interview with Vogue Hong Kong, in which she spoke about her addiction to social media.

Kendall Jenner (Photo: Brendon Thorne / Getty Images)

“My relationship with social media is kind of addictive right now, which I don’t like and I’m not proud of. And I also feel like this is something that can probably touch everyone. I don’t like that I feel the need for social media. There’s really no getting around it, ”said the 25-year-old reality TV star KUWTK.

The model also shared the reasons why the Internet can absorb a person so: “It boils in my blood when something really upsets me. I think the most frustrating thing is when someone does not write the truth about me. The Internet, I think, is built on such small moments without any context. They don’t know what happened before or after, and they will take it and then judge you for some little thing. I have moments when I feel like I’m breaking down, or I feel like I can’t take it anymore, because sometimes I feel like I can never do anything right. ”

Kendall and Kylie Jenner (Photo: Scott Barbour / Getty Images)

Note, earlier Jenner talked about her fight against panic attacks.