Kendall Jenner starred on the beach in a swimsuit and a fur coat: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

Supermodel Kendall Jenner took part in a beach photo shoot and was criticized online. The corresponding photos and comments are published by the Daily Mail.

The paparazzi filmed the 25-year-old celebrity in Malibu on the ocean while filming for an unknown project. Jenner posed with her hair down in a cropped brown fur coat worn over a one-piece black swimsuit. She was also photographed in a black cycling bodysuit and a white down jacket.

Readers of the publication began to discuss the appearance of the supermodel. “Too thin and uninteresting”, “The stupid girl takes off her pants in front of the camera because she has nothing else to offer. This unfortunate family needs to sacrifice half of their undeserved wealth for noble goals, and then disappear “,” She is thin, there is nothing sexual about it. Looks like a skeleton “,” Isn’t she tired of constantly acting half-naked? ” They said.

Earlier in September, Kendall Jenner walked the streets in a translucent dress. She was captured leaving a restaurant in the city center. She wore a little black dress, consisting of a knee-length silk skirt and a translucent top, through which a lace bra was visible.