Kendall Jenner talks about dealing with panic attacks: “I couldn’t breathe”

25-year-old model Kendall Jenner took part in Vogue’s Open Minded project on mental health. Kendall knows about her firsthand – as the star admitted, she herself has been suffering from anxiety disorder for several years.

Two or three years ago, I started having very bad panic attacks. I was suddenly afraid in the middle of my sleep. I had a rapid heartbeat, I couldn’t breathe. I WAS VERY ILL,

– shared Jenner.

Kendall noted that it is extremely important to talk about this publicly.

The more people talk about their concerns, the more the public realizes that this is a real problem. If people see this, they will be able to say, “I am experiencing the same. And now I know what it is called!”



– she said.

Jenner’s words were immediately confirmed. Netizens began to share similar problems in the comments and thanked her for speaking about it out loud.

I have been struggling with severe anxiety for several years now. Most people have no idea how exhausting this can be. I am very glad that you are doing this!

It is very important! Thank you for talking about this and raising issues like this

– Supported by her fans.

Other netizens, however, did not share their enthusiasm and noted that the publication should have brought in someone else to talk about such an important topic.

Why couldn’t they choose someone more serious than the representative of the Kardashian family – Jenner?

– they were indignant.