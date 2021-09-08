Kim Kardashian sparked the ire of subscribers over a party on a private island in the midst of a pandemic: memes and online reactions

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday last week. A few days after this event, the star, along with her mother Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, sisters Chloe, Courtney and Kendall, and numerous star friends went to a private tropical island.

On the eve, Kim, together with family and friends, arranged a noisy party on the island on the occasion of her anniversary. In social networks, Kardashian shared a photo report from the celebration, as well as her emotions about this.

Kim Kardashian with sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall and brother Rob

At 40, I feel humble and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted. Especially in these difficult times, when everything around us reminds us of the things that really matter. I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate my birthday than to spend this holiday with the people who helped me become the woman I am today. Before the coronavirus pandemic, hardly any of us understood what a great luxury it can be to simply travel the world with family and friends in a safe environment. After two weeks of medical examinations and quarantine before departure, I arranged a trip to a private island for my closest circle – a trip to a place where we could pretend at least for a short time that everything is fine.

– shared Kim.

Kim Kardashian



Kim Kardashian with friends



Scott Disick with his son



In her post, the reality TV star also described in detail what exactly she and her family and friends did all these days on a tropical island:

We danced, rode bicycles, swam next to whales, swam in kayaks, watched movies right on the beach and more. I understand that for most people, all this is now out of reach. Therefore, it is at such moments that I humbly remind myself of all my privileges in life.

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson





Kim Kardashian’s post about vacationing on a tropical island has generated a wave of negativity on social media. Internet users wondered how a star, along with his family and friends, can safely enjoy a vacation, while a pandemic rages in the world and people die. Many also noted that Kardashian simply does not understand the seriousness of the situation and the importance of observing quarantine security measures.

It seems to me that you shouldn’t have shared this with us. Just keep it to yourself. People die and others suffer as the number of corpses grows. You have chosen a very dull and unfeeling tone.

Wow! It’s so much fun that my family still can’t see my 6 month old baby due to the pandemic, but I’m so glad you’re rich!

I am a school teacher, I was in intensive care twice due to pneumonia against the background of coronavirus. For 20 days I was bedridden and artificially supplied with oxygen. I don’t even know if this treatment will cover my sick leave. But for now, keep feeling blessed

– Twitter users expressed their indignation in a sarcastic manner.

For many subscribers, Kim Kardashian’s new post about vacation in the midst of a pandemic even inspired the creation of memes on the topic: in them they made fun of the star’s ignorance and tactlessness in the current situation and ridiculed her arrogance.

“Kim, people are dying here.” “How my face changed as I read all the tweets on the topic.”



“When my dad was dying of the coronavirus, I could not even see him in the hospital. I was able to do it only at his funeral. 250 thousand people died, millions of people lost their jobs and their homes. Many need food, and you are just nervous about it. fasting. How do you feel after that? “



“This kind of news doesn’t look very cool when people are suffering and dying all around. Look at me: I’m crazy rich, I can afford everything, even fly with friends to a private island and pretend that the hell we live in does not exist. it’s not about me, I’m rich! “

