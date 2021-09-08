Kim Kardashian spoke at the annual congress in Yerevan

Kim Kardashian

Yesterday morning, 38-year-old Kim Kardashian arrived in the capital of Armenia to baptize her children – Saint’s three-year-old son, Chicago’s one-year-old daughter and Psalm’s four-month-old baby in one of the ancient Christian cathedrals. However, the sacred ceremony is not the only mission with which Kim arrived in Yerevan. Today Kardashian took part in the 23rd World Congress of Information Technology.

For the event, the star chose an elegant look – she was in a snow-white trouser suit, complemented by cream pumps from the collection of her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy brand. First, Kim got into the lenses of reporters at the exit from her hotel. Kardashian happily greeted the journalists and did not refuse autographs and selfies to her fans.

Kim Kardashian

Immediately after talking with fans, Kim went to the congress, where she was announced today by one of the speakers. Kardashian took the stage and shared her business experience with everyone in the audience. So, the star remembered how she made her first steps in the field of entrepreneurship, and gave the congress participants her advice.

When I launched my first perfume, I asked my followers directly on Twitter which shade of pink I should use for my packaging design. I was immediately showered with advice that I really listened to. It shaped my brand a lot

– said Kim Kardashian.

During her speech, Kardashian also shared her business plans: the star admitted that she wants to open a large production in Armenia and dreams of releasing a fragrance with the scent of local flowers. In addition, Kim told reporters that she had never eaten lavash tastier in her life than in Armenia. Kim Kardashian

Recall that for the first time Kardashian paid a visit to Armenia in 2015. Together with her husband Kanye West and younger sister Chloe, Kim came to the historical homeland of her late father, Robert Kardashian, to honor the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.