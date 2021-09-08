Kim Kardashian wished her sister Khloe’s ex-boyfriend happy birthday

Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

Yesterday, the Canadian basketball player and former lover of 35-year-old Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, turned 29 years old. Numerous fans and friends congratulated the young man on this event. Among them was Khloe’s older sister, Kim Kardashian – she dedicated her ex-boyfriend Khloe and the father of her only daughter Tru a touching congratulation in her stories.

Kim first posted a snapshot of Tristan’s Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game in January. In the photo, Kardashian actively supports Thompson and his teammates.

Happy birthday, Tristan! I applaud you loudly today! Can’t wait for all of us to celebrate this day together

– wrote Kim.

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

After that, the older sister Chloe posted a selfie with Tristan, in the caption to which she admitted that this blurry photo is the only one where they pose together. Kim and her husband, Kanye, do maintain a friendly relationship with the basketball player: for example, they recently accidentally met Tristan on the street and immediately invited him to join their family dinner. Chloe, by the way, has nothing against such communication between her sister and ex-boyfriend: It was very generous of them to invite him to a family dinner. I think this is very good.

Khloe Kardashian with her daughter Tru

Recall that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up after it turned out that the basketball player cheated on his sweetheart at one of the friendly parties. There, the basketball player behaved very immodestly with the once best friend of Kylie Jenner (Chloe’s younger sister) Georgine Woods.

In December last year, Khloe Kardashian admitted that she found the strength to forgive her ex-boyfriend. The star admitted that she no longer holds evil on Tristan and has no right to condemn him. Chloe also said that she forgave Georgina Woods for the pain, and also said that now she is finally ready to move on.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian