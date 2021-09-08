Kingston launches XS2000 – pocket SSDs with capacities up to 2TB at speeds up to 2000MB / s

Kingston Digital, the flash memory division of Kingston Technology Corporation, today announced the launch of the XS2000 Series Portable Solid State Drives.

The devices are enclosed in a case with dimensions of 69.54 × 32.58 × 13.50 mm, and the weight is only 28.9 g. The USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface is used for connection to a computer.

The XS2000 family consists of three models: 500GB, 1TB and 2TB. The declared speed of reading and writing information reaches 2000 MB / s.

“Kingston’s novelty is almost half the size of a conventional portable SSD, plus it has a rugged shell and IP55 water and dust resistance, making the XS2000 the perfect companion wherever and for whatever they want to use it – in work, leisure or creativity“- says the developer.

The drive is compatible with computers running Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS.

Products are backed by a 5-year warranty with free technical support.