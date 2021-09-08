Kingston launches XS2000 – pocket SSDs with capacities up to 2TB at speeds up to 2000MB / s

Kingston Digital, the flash memory division of Kingston Technology Corporation, today announced the launch of the XS2000 Series Portable Solid State Drives.

Here and below images of Kingston

The devices are enclosed in a case with dimensions of 69.54 × 32.58 × 13.50 mm, and the weight is only 28.9 g. The USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface is used for connection to a computer.

The XS2000 family consists of three models: 500GB, 1TB and 2TB. The declared speed of reading and writing information reaches 2000 MB / s.

Kingston’s novelty is almost half the size of a conventional portable SSD, plus it has a rugged shell and IP55 water and dust resistance, making the XS2000 the perfect companion wherever and for whatever they want to use it – in work, leisure or creativity“- says the developer.

The drive is compatible with computers running Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS.

Products are backed by a 5-year warranty with free technical support.

