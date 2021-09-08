Kossila’s four points earned Jokerit their first win of the season: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

At the start of the championship, Avangard won their third victory in a row: in overtime, Bob Hartley’s team beat Amur. In Helsinki, Jokerit won a labor victory over Traktor.

Prokhorkin’s first goal brought Avangard victory over Cupid

“Cupid” started the season with two defeats, the Khabarovsk team was to finish the away series while visiting the champion. Head coach was still missing Vladimir Vorobyov, acting Igor Petrov changed three attacking combinations: into the first instead of Ilya Zubov rose Vladimir Butuzov, replaced him in the second Cyril the Blind, and the flanks of the third three occupied Dmitry Arkhipov and Gleb Zyryanov. At the gate from the first minutes appeared Evgeny Alikin, in defense instead of Artem Alyaeva came out Gleb Koryagin. Avangard won two out of two matches at the start of the championship, and seriously adjust the squad Bob Hartley hardly needed. The changes were of a “cosmetic” nature: Vladimir Bryukvin appeared in the second three instead of the injured Yaroslav Kosova, Dmitry Shevchenko was declared the 13th striker, the vacant place on the flank of the third link took Arseny Gritsyuk.

Bob Hartley, head coach of Avangard:

– First of all, I would like to express condolences on behalf of the club to Vladimir Vorobyov and his entire family in connection with the death of his father. Today we saw three games for the price of one – three different periods. In the first, we scored a fast puck, Amur moved away a lot, and we did not work as well in the majority as we would like, perhaps we panicked somewhere instead of playing well. In the second, we already picked up deletions, Amur scored two good goals in the majority. In the third, we started to play at high speeds, put pressure and were able to level the score. Prokhorkin’s goal in overtime turned out to be good and gave us a victory in the match. Deletions? On the one hand, it can be a lack of concentration. On the other hand, somewhere there was no luck – he pulled out the club, it hit the opponent’s skate, he fell. But we did not have stupid deletions, somewhere there were wrong decisions, which is not typical for us. This can happen in the season. I am glad that in the third period we showed character, this is exactly what the players asked for.

Already in the first minute, Avangard opened the scoring: Oliver Helmets threw from the blue line, Alikin was hidden by the players and could not see the puck. Immediately, the hosts earned more and the majority – it has not yet been possible to score, but it is quite possible to seize the playing advantage. “Cupid” tried to counterattack, and it worked out well: in one of these counterattacks, the Khabarovsk team forced the opponent to leave and in the majority came up with a cool moment for Butuzov. Half of the second period, “Avangard” spent four against five and finished badly: sending off Francis Paré implemented Sergey Tereshchenko, fine Alexey Emelin turned into a beautiful goal David Tomasek. In many ways, it was the power play that helped Amur turn the tide of the match.

Igor Petrov, acting head coach of “Amur”:

– We played with the KHL champion – they are a good team, fast, with their own handwriting and style. We carefully disassembled the opponent before the game. Much has succeeded, some have failed. It’s nice that they showed character, in some moments they showed good skills, they defended well in the minority. The third period turned out to be crumpled, Avangard added, we missed the initiative somewhere, we earned an unnecessary deletion. Nevertheless, this is a game, this is the team’s first point of the season – a good result for such a match. After the first two games, it was alarming that we score a little. But we are gradually correcting the situation, it is good that there are moments – it means that the team’s game is set correctly. You need to be more careful about the endings of the episodes.

In the third period, Avangard raised the pace, came up with a couple of dangerous moments and earned the majority – Zyryanov attacked in the head Nailya Yakupova. “Cupid” fought back, and Alikin did his best for this. But in equal compositions, the hosts still finished off: Helmets made a double with a direct throw from the blue line. The Khabarovsk team managed to move the game away from their gates, they threw dangerously Cyril the Blind, Koryagin attacked from the blue line – Shimon Grubets coped. In overtime, the shot decided everything. Nikolay Prokhorkin, whose first goal for Avangard brought the team a victory.

Oliver Helmets

Scored a double in the match, and evened the score in the case of the second goal. Also became the most throwing player for Avangard (7 shots)

Nikolay Prokhorkin

Scored Avangard’s winning goal in overtime

Alexey Bereglazov

The author of three assists and the leader in playing time among the Avangard defenders

Four points from Kossila brought victory to Jokerit

Jokerite Helsinki 5 – 4 OT 2: 01: 11: 31: 0 09/06/2021 Tractor Chelyabinsk 85. Abramov Vitaly 38 ‘ 38:02 In equality 23. Stay Andrew 43 ‘ 43:09 In equality 38. Gika Tomasz 47 ‘ 47:16 In equality 6.Pulkkinen Temu 49 ‘ 49:00 In equality

Jokerit returned home from their first away run of the season without a point. Main coach Lauri Maryamaki returned to the gate Anders Lindbeck, and also included two young players in the application Alexi Halme and Oliver Tuhkanen… Chelyabinsk players won their first and so far the only match of the season, and the coaching staff rotated the lower ranks. The main event for the Finnish team was the return of fans to the stands – 50% of the arena’s capacity.

For Traktor, everything went wrong from the very beginning, already at the first shift there was a violation of the numerical strength, which was implemented Iiro Pakarinen a throw from an average distance. Then the Finnish team excelled twice in the majority, Pakarinen scored a double, and scored another puck Kalle Cossila… Before the second break, the guests leveled the game and distinguished themselves for the first time in the match – Vitaly Abramov marked his debut puck in the KHL.

In the third, “Traktor” did, it seems, the impossible – at first the teams exchanged abandoned washers, and then in a minute and a half the guests made the score 4: 4. Everything was decided in overtime, where Subject Turunen helped Cossile bring the team’s first win of the season.

Kalle Cossila

Scored 4 (2 + 2) points in this match, scoring the winning goal in overtime.

Iiro Pakarinen

I scored a double in the power play and set an impulse for a productive game in this meeting.

Vitaly Abramov

Threw the first goal in the KHL, which was the beginning of the Chelyabinsk comeback in this game.

The residents of Riga win for the first time with Zubov, having won back from 1: 3 at Kunlun Red Star

Kunlun Red Star Beijing 5 – 6 1: 12: 32: 2 09/06/2021 3 Gormley Brandon fourteen’ 14:35 Most 85. Cherveni Rudolph 29 ‘ 29:59 In equality 55. Ozols Patricks 36 ‘ 36:06 In equality 19 Poirier Emile 38 ‘ 38:11 Most 85. Cherveni Rudolph 50′ 50:30 In equality 69. Eliseev Nikolay 52 ‘ 52:57 In the minority

Kunlun prepared for the first home game of the championship with optimism: two days earlier, the Dragons sensationally beat Ak Bars (4: 3), making a comeback from 0: 3. Today in the team Ivano Zanatta returned Mikael Tam and Christopher Seto. Dynamo arrived in Mytishchi without victories in the asset, but with decent matches against Lokomotiv (2: 3) and CSKA (2: 3). Head coach of Riga Sergey Zubov left the game combinations almost intact, making a minimum of changes.

Kunlun’s first home goal of the season took just 29 seconds: Jake Chelios took advantage of the opponent’s mistake when entering the zone. The Dragons retained the initiative and soon earned the right to a free throw, which they failed to convert Tyler Vaughn. Reflected bullet Matey Makhovsky – who started the meeting at the Dynamo goal Johan Mattsson was injured and left the ice. The residents of Riga cheered up and evened the score: Brandon Gormley scored his debut goal in the KHL, clearly implementing the “5 on 4”. In the end, the judges upset Spencer Fu, not counting his puck because of the siren that sounded a little earlier.

Sergey Zubov, head coach of Dynamo Riga:

– Dynamo had a difficult start, like the whole game. We had unnecessary deletions, but it’s good that we didn’t stop playing and fought to the end. Of course, today was not the style we want to play in, but we scored points.

The beginning of the second period turned out to be almost an exact copy of the first – Lucas Lockhart scored a goal in the 13th second, using the majority. The hosts continued to dominate and soon converted 5 vs 4 again, now through efforts Ethan Warek. The only thing that prevented the “dragons” from creating a more serious lead in the score was the poor realization of chances. The residents of Riga, on the other hand, treated their chances more responsibly, having managed to upset three times in a row by the end of the period Alexandra Lazushina. The authors of the exact throws were Rudolf Cerveni, Patrick Ozols and Emile Poirier, and the last two scored for the first time in the KHL.

The final dvadtsatiminutka began without goals: on the third attempt, the residents of Riga still held back the starting onslaught of the owners. “Dragons” still looked good, but over and over again they were let down by individual mistakes. Cherveni took advantage of one of these mistakes in the 51st minute, making a double thanks to another interception in a foreign zone. A little later, “Kunlun” made a mistake in realizing the majority, for which he was immediately punished Nikolai Eliseev. But it was far from the end: a desperate final assault by the hosts led to goals Brandon Yip and Josh Nicholls, before overtime, the “dragons” did not have enough – 5: 6. Zubov gets his first official victory as head coach of Dynamo.

Ivano Zanatta, head coach of Kunlun Red Star:

– Of course, the game was crazy, everything was like on a swing. We felt good, were leading with a score of 3: 1, but the second missed puck knocked us down. It’s good that we did not give up and fought to the last, but when you score five goals, you still expect to win. I have no explanation why our players made so many individual mistakes. It happens.

Rudolf Cerveni

Threw two of the most important goals, catching the opponent on gross mistakes.

Brandon Gormley

Scored a goal and two assists, scoring his first points in the KHL.

Brandon Yip

He was the most active in the Kunlun squad (1 + 1) and could have scored more points if luck had smiled.