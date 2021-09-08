Kristen Stewart appeared in her favorite image in public

Kristen Stewart presented the film “Spencer” at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

Together with the director of the tape Pablo Larrain the actress took the stage to talk about the film and her role as Princess Diana in it. The public saw Kristen Stewart in completely different images than the girl shone, for example, at the Venice Film Festival, where the film “Spencer” was shown to the public for the first time.

Kristen Stewart in Venice / Associated Press

One of the looks on Kristen: a white top and simple blue jeans with a high waist, and on top of the top a shirt with accent black details. Another version of the image in which the star took the stage after the screening of the film is similar to the previous one: Stewart again combined a white top, but this time with colored rolled pants, a voluminous blue denim jacket, high white socks and black leather loafers. Around her neck, the actress still had a massive chain with a lock, on which Kristen hung sunglasses. Her face was as natural as possible with light makeup, and her hair was pulled back. Stewart sat in a high chair and spoke into a microphone.

Kristen Stewart and Pablo Larrain / Getty Images

Recall that at the Venice Film Festival Kristen shone in several looks from Chanel: turquoise suit from the Chanel Fall / Winter 2021 collection and a tweed romper. For these two images, Kristen got decently, criticized her figure, not being able to stay in front of the camera, posing in heels, they even wrote that the girl who played Princess Diana could not be dressed like that. But, returning to the festival in the USA, it becomes clear that here Stewart is simply at ease, and her images look the same.

Kristen Stewart / Getty Images

