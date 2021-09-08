Kristen Stewart, Rita Ora, Rami Malek and others at the birthday of Taiki Waititi

Taika Waititi turned 46 this Monday, August 16, acclaimed director and actor, Best Adapted Screenplay for the screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi. On a weekday evening, the birthday boy gathered close friends at his mansion in Los Angeles to celebrate the occasion.

Thanks to dozens of pictures posted on Instagram the day before, we learned that among the guests of the party were not only Taiki’s beloved, singer Rita Ora in a translucent Dion Lee dress, but also other Hollywood celebrities: “Twilight” stars Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek. actresses Kate Beckinsale and Jody Turner-Smith, Paris Jackson, Charli XCX singer, Ashley Benson and many more.

The birthday celebration was held in the backyard of the house by the pool, and under the awning, a laid table was waiting for guests, on which that evening there were various snacks, salads and Japanese rolls. The culmination of the party was a cake with candles, which Rita personally brought out to the birthday girl.

Ashley Benson and Rita Ora Wes Morgan and Jody Turner-Smith Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

Recall that the tabloids began to talk about the romance between the singer and the Oscar-winning director in April this year. Late spring she confirmed the rumors by posting a joint photo with Taika on Instagram. And a little later, for the first time, the lovers hit the paparazzi’s lenses together. Thai woman divorced for more than two years – from 2012 to 2018, the director was married to Chelsea Winstanley. In May 2012, the couple had a daughter, Te.

At the end of July, the lovers attended a birthday party for their mutual friend Kate Beckinsale.

Ora’s last official novel, besides the director Romain Gavras, her relationship with Rafferty Lowe was considered. For the first time about the romance between the singer and the eldest son of Jude Law spoke after the British Fashion Awards, which took place in London in early December 2019.

Before Rafferty, the spectacular singer did not meet with the actor for long Andrew Garfield and even “infringed” on the son of another Hollywood star – Victoria Beckham. But, according to insiders, she banned Brooklyn see Rita. Even before she was in a relationship with musician Andrew Watt, whom she announced on the Jonathan Ross Show, and Scottish DJ Calvin Harris.

Wes Morgan and Rita Ora Kristen Stewart, Michael Brown, Rita Ora and Paris Jackson Wes Morgan and Ashley Benson Jodie Turner-Smith and Kate Beckinsale Rami Malek, Michael Brown and Wes Morgan Rita Ora and Taika Waititi