Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are fueling reunion rumors. New photos!

The 23-year-old reality star and 29-year-old rapper are raising their 3-year-old daughter Stormi together, but they have not officially been a couple for several years. Fans of the stars dream of their reunion, and rumors often appear on the network that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have long been more than just friends. The ex-couple does not comment on this in any way, but continues to enjoy family life.

Recently, celebrities were spotted at Disneyland in Anaheim, which has already opened after quarantine. Kylie and Travis took with them not only baby Stormy, but also her cousin Dream – the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Black Chyna. On Instagram, happy parents shared touching shots with their daughter, who, as it seemed to netizens, was not in the mood to be photographed.

While Jenner shone in a crop top and tight-fitting trousers that accentuated her luxurious curves, Scott tried not to draw attention to himself and walked through the park in a headdress that looked more like a bag. The whole family chose clothes in beige colors and did not forget about protective masks.