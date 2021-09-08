Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent the weekend together and fueled rumors of a reunion

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

The timeout announced a year ago in the relationship between 22-year-old Kylie Jenner and 28-year-old Travis Scott may have exhausted itself – such conclusions are made by the press following the rapper and reality TV star. The former couple spent the past weekend together. Kylie and Travis are seen leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles and at a party.

Insiders confirm that Jenner and Scott have a good friendship. In addition, they raise their two-year-old daughter Stormi together and spend time together. But their friends are in no hurry to announce the final family reunion.



Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Kylie and Travis get along great. They enjoy interacting with the same people. And obviously they spend a lot of time with Stormy. Common parenting interests them now more than the renewal of romantic relationships, – says the insider.

The celebrities themselves do not comment on their personal status, but after breaking up, each of them confessed their love to each other. In December, Scott stated in an interview that he will always love his daughter’s mom. Two months later, Kylie on the pages of Harper’s Bazaar called him her best friend, and on his birthday she confessed her love to him on Instagram.



Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi