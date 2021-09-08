Kylie Jenner boasted a cheeky image

The representative of the famous Kardashian-Jenner television family often publishes candid shots on the network in lingerie or a swimsuit. However, for the next photo, Kylie appeared in a rather stylish image, which she supplemented with accent accessories and bright shoes.

Kylie Jenner’s image

Millionaire Kylie Jenner loves expensive luxury outfits. She has a huge collection of the most expensive bags, shoes, accessories and cosmetics, so the celebrity chose a luxurious outfit for the new shot.

The girl posed for the camera in her elite home in Los Angeles. She wore a gray midi-length dress, which she complemented with a massive pearl bracelet in several layers and black sunglasses with white frames.

The long-haired American star curled up her hair and painted her lips with brown lipstick. Jenner complements her look with impeccable pointy toe shoes. She was adorned with the same pearls as her bracelet.

Fans of the 23-year-old celebrity know she’s a big dog lover. An animal lover at the beginning of the year has already got 9 dogs. However, in the photo, the girl posed with her sister’s dog. Kendall Jenner has long got a Doberman, but his name is kept secret.

On April 21, before the Burberry collection show, the model took several shots in a leather trench coat from Riccardo Tisci. A Doberman posed next to Kendall. The sisters probably met and watched a live broadcast of the British brand together.



Kylie Jenner showed a stylish image / Photo from instagram