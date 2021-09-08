Kylie Jenner Condemned For Contempt For Little-Known Brands: “Thanks To Nameless Designers”

Kylie Jenner

23-year-old Kylie Jenner has come under fire from people who dream of dressing her. Four days ago, the businesswoman celebrated her birthday with a Balmain mini dress, created by the creative director of the house, Olivier Rousteing.

Thank you beloved Olivier Rousteing for the perfect birthday dress, – wrote Kylie, sharing on the network a link to the page of the fashion house.



Many followers of the younger sister of Kim Kardashian began to write compliments to her, but at some point the discussion suddenly changed its character and tone. Designer Michael Costello reprimanded Kylie for marking only major brands in the photo, depriving novice designers and lesser-known brands.

Thank you Olivier for the perfect birthday dress. And thanks to the unnamed designers who are working on custom looks around the clock, but she won’t celebrate or mention them. Unless paid for the mention. And thanks to the glamorous team that always gets praise. This post has nothing to do with me as Kylie wears one of my designs only once a year and I’m lucky if I get a decent photo to post. I don’t want to cast a shadow over her team members … But it’s sad that designers are trying so hard to get an opportunity to dress one of these popular and gorgeous women, and women only mark big brands and famous designers like Olivier in the photo, but forget about others. These words have nothing to do with my brand, but they apply to many designers in Los Angeles. Why not mark at least one of them in the photo ?! Not constantly celebrate, but at least sometimes do so, – wrote Michael Costello.



Jenner was attacked online last month for not adding a link to her dress photo of the brand that created her outfit. In addition, the brand was owned by blacks, which made the situation even more controversial.

Why did you decide that I am deleting comments and not tagging brands in the photo ?! This is mistake. The brand is amazing and I will continue to support it,

– Kylie reacted to the accusation a month ago.