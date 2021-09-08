Kylie Jenner confessed her love to Travis Scott on his birthday and shared family photos

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi

Fans of 22-year-old Kylie Jenner and 28-year-old Travis Scott have new reasons to believe that rumors of a couple’s reunion are far from unfounded. Last day, the hip-hop artist had a birthday, and, probably, one of the most emotional congratulations that day he received from Kylie.

Jenner has posted a series of photos and videos from her personal archive showing Travis with her two-year-old daughter, Stormy. In some photos they are captured by the three of them.



Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi Happy Birthday to Daddy of the Year! Slowly but surely, I’m starting to realize that Stormy is Dad’s daughter. The most beautiful, intelligent, loving and funny baby. Best gift. Okay, I’m crying. Love you forever @travisscott, – she wrote in her congratulations.





The romance of the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and the rapper began in the spring of 2017, and a year later the lovers already became parents. In the fall of 2019, Kylie and Travis took a break in their relationship after rumors about his infidelity appeared. Kylie did not comment on them, and Scott rarely, but appeared in pictures on her instagram. This spring, Stormy’s parents fueled rumors of a reunion. On the eve of his birthday, Travis appeared in Kylie’s TikTok video.