Kylie Jenner is pregnant – the star showed how the ultrasound goes

The sister of the American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, model Kylie Jenner, said that she was pregnant with the second child from rapper Travis Scott, she posted a video on her Instagram account.

Jenner, 24, confirmed what her 265 million followers already guessed – she is pregnant with the second. The youngest from the Kardashian family posted a video blog about how she and her husband find out about the child. Kim is already squealing with delight – more children, more cousins.

She shared a short video on the social network in which she showed a positive pregnancy test. The footage also captures the father of the unborn child with the eldest daughter, three-year-old Stormi Webster (Stormi Webster). In the video, Jenner filmed her trip to the ultrasound office, and also showed a rounded belly. How long is the girl, and when the stars will become parents for the second time, is still unknown.

