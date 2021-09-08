Kylie Jenner presented a new collection of cosmetics and became the heroine of Arab memes

Promotional photos of the model and businesswoman posing with makeup popular in the Middle East have become a meme on Arab Twitter. Users decided that these pictures would look great on the labels of local products or on the walls of beauty salons, and the image of the model herself was compared to the image of the Lebanese pop star Haifa Wahbi.

Back in 2005, Wahbi released the song “Ana Haifa” (“I am Haifa”), which was dedicated to her beauty. In the video, she was dressed in a leopard dress, and her makeup was complemented by massive arrows. Arab girls began to copy her image in the same way as in the USA they copy Kim Kardashian’s makeup.

“It’s actually very gratifying to see how the perception of Arab aesthetics is changing,” Palestinian tiktokerka Lara Radwan tells Paper magazine. – Trends that were once considered barbaric in the West are suddenly appreciated by celebrities. While some are ironic about Kylie’s photo shoot on tiktok and on Twitter, many are actually happy that the Kardashians are promoting the trends we started. “

Not without accusations of cultural appropriation: Kylie Jenner is a fair-skinned girl and has nothing to do with Arab culture. “The Kardashians and Jenners are masters of cultural appropriation, and that makes me sad,” says the hijab-clad influencer Yasmin Abo-Shadi. – [Несмотря на то что] some Arab girls are very happy – it gives them confidence that their traditional image is now appreciated – it’s just a trend that the family decided to take advantage of for a while. “