Kylie Jenner starred in a dress with a neckline for the cover of a Russian magazine: Personalities: Values: Lenta.ru

Entrepreneur and TV star Kylie Jenner starred for the cover of the Russian version of the fashion magazine Elle. The corresponding frame appeared on her Instagram page.

In a photo posted on the network, the 24-year-old celebrity is captured in a tight black dress with a green bra from the luxury brand Bottega Veneta. The outfit is decorated with a neckline and a wide slit at the hip. Jenner’s hair is pulled back, and her look is complemented by minimalist rings and earrings. The publication has received more than 7.3 million likes.

Lilia Simonyan from Russia was the fashion director of the photo session. The author of the shooting was the American photographer Greg Swales, who previously collaborated with such publications as Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE and L’Officiel.

Fans appreciated the appearance of the TV star in the comments. “Stunning!”, “Kylie called the Russians!”, “Wow, very beautiful”, “I like the green accent!”

Earlier in August, Kylie Jenner starred in a 24-karat gold bikini for hundreds of thousands of rubles. In the advertising campaign for the new collection of her own cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics, she posed in a suit consisting of a top, swimming trunks and a mini skirt. The kit was created by the designer Natalia Fedner, its cost was $ 5071 (370 thousand rubles).