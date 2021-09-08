Lasitskene finished the season with a diamond, beating the Maguchikhs again! Maria has two records

The Olympic champion also won the final of the Diamond League in Zurich with a season best of 2.05. For the Russian woman, this is the fifth career victory in the final of the prestigious series.

Diamond League. The final

Women. High jump

1.Maria Lasitskene (Russia) – 2.05

2. Yaroslava Maguchikh (Ukraine) – 2.03

3. Nicola McDermott (Australia) – 2.01

Women’s high jump after the Olympics is a real blockbuster. The games, we recall, were sensationally won by Lasitskene, who had been recovering from an injury for almost the entire season before them. Then, after the victory at the stages of the Diamond League, other winners of Tokyo won – Ukrainian Yaroslava Maguchikh and Nicola McDermott from Australia. The final of the league in Zurich was supposed to put an end to this triple confrontation. At stake were a diamond, prize money of 30 thousand dollars (and this is for the series finale – the players would laugh out loud) and, most importantly, moral superiority as the main leader of the season.

Lasitskene swung her personal best

Lasitskene has repeatedly proved that she has no equal in the ability to get ready for a responsible start. So in Zurich, Maria jumped almost the best in her life. At least her personal best is only one centimeter higher than the shown result.

Three attempts at a height of 1.96 are almost a good tradition for Lasitskene. It was exactly the same at the Tokyo Olympics. Despite the fact that in Zurich, the Australian and Ukrainian jumped 1.96 from the first and seemed to have a noticeable superiority over Maria. But Lasitskene pulled herself together, perfectly completed the third attempt, and then everything went like clockwork. She took 1.99 on the first try, and missed 2.01 altogether – and this, on the one hand, was super bold, and on the other, justified. Taking into account the jumps of McDermott and Maguchikh, the Russian woman already had a place in the top three in her pocket, and it was not important for Maria to be second or third.

As a result, Lasitskene and Maguchikh took 2.03 from the first. And it was super interesting: in Tokyo, the Ukrainian woman did not jump so high. The duel continued to 2.05 m, and here Lasitskene coped with the second. But Maguchikh, like McDermott, who had suffered her attempts, had to end the competition.

Lasitskene then tried to set a personal record of 2.07 while still on the courage, but this was not so important. Maria had an amazing season. Back in the spring, she did not even have a neutral status to compete in international competitions. At the end of May, she was injured, which did not allow me to train properly. And she ended the summer as an Olympic champion and winner of the Diamond League final with a tournament record and a season record. You couldn’t even dream of the best!

Lasitskene corrected karma

– The path that we went with Gennady Garikovich was not easy, – Lasitskene said at a press conference before the start of the competition. – I did not allow myself to doubt that I could recover and get in shape. It was very difficult, but the more valuable is the victory.

In fact, it is really impossible to overestimate Lasickene’s victories. At the moment, there is simply no person in Russian sports with such a unique history of struggle with oneself and with circumstances. In the most unfortunate and problem-ridden sport, a star was born with an impeccable reputation and absolutely unbending character. Coincidence or not, but high jumping is exactly the discipline where we lost a lot of Olympic and world medals due to doping. And Mary seemed to have been sent from above to clear karma.

With all this, it is definitely impossible to relax in Lasitskene. The Maguchikhs just turned 20, at this age, jumping 2.03 m is fantastic. Further, the Ukrainian woman will certainly add. But it will be difficult for Maria to reach a qualitatively higher level. So the duel next season will be exciting. Or not even a duel – McDermott is also very good now. The main thing now is that injuries and problems with neutral status do not interfere in this confrontation.

Other Russians in the final of the Diamond League – Ilya Ivanyuk in the high jump, Angelica Sidorova and Timur Morgunov in the pole – will start on Thursday.