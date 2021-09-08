Lenovo unveils powerful IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon and Pro laptops, advanced tablets, and a Chromebook

At the virtual event Lenovo Tech World 2021, the manufacturer unveiled the latest electronics, including two Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon and IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro laptops, as well as the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook and the Tab P11 5G and Tab P12 Pro tablets. The event is taking place today and the online format is related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro has a large 16-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and weighs 2 kilograms. The model uses mobile processors up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, video cards up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, up to 16 GB of RAM and SSD up to 1 TB. The built-in battery lasts for 12.5 hours of operation. Supports Dolby Atmos surround sound technology, there are two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C, HDMI and an SD card slot.

The IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon uses a carbon fiber chassis, making the computer weighs just 1 kilogram. The 14-inch display supports a resolution of 2880 x 1880 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The battery will last for 14.5 hours of operation without recharging. Used mobile processors up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800U, up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB SSD. Like the previous variant, this laptop is equipped with two USB and one USB Type-C, but there is no card reader and HDMI.

Chromebook IdeaPad Duet 5 received a 13.3-inch OLED display. The upper part with the screen can be disconnected from the keyboard and used as a tablet. The model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset, uses up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of ROM. The novelty weighs less than 700 g and can work on a single charge up to 15 hours. There is a 5MP front camera, 8MP rear and two USB ports.

The Tab P11 5G tablet received an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2000 × 1200 pixels, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, configuration options – with 8 and 256 GB of RAM / ROM, respectively, or with 8/512 GB. There is a slot for microSD-cards, a 13-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera with an additional ToF-sensor, as well as a battery, which should last for 14 hours. There are four JBL speakers here, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support is provided.

Finally, the Lenovo P12 Pro comes in Wi-Fi-only variants and optionally 5G. The 12-inch tablet has a display with a resolution of 2560 × 1600 pixels, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. There are options for 6/128 GB of RAM / ROM, respectively, or 8/256 GB, there is a slot for memory cards. The charge is enough for 17 hours of operation, the 5 and 13 megapixel cameras are located on the rear panel, and the 8 megapixel front camera is paired with a ToF sensor. The model comes with a plug-in keyboard and supports the use of a stylus (wireless charging is carried out when attached to the tablet).

Prices and sales start dates will be announced later. We can assume that laptops with Windows 11 will not appear in stores until October 5 – until the official release of the operating system.