Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry will play in the comedy directed by “Power”

The world will be in danger from space, but people do not care about this.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Himesh Patel (“Argument”) have joined the cast of an upcoming comedy called Don’t Look Up. The film will be directed and written by Adam McKay, who is credited with such projects as The Selling Game, Power and The Cops in Deep Stock.

As you can see, the cast “Don’t look up” will be filled with stars of the first magnitude. According to the source, Ariana Grande, Timothy Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Scott Mescadi and Tomer Sisle will play cameo roles in the film. Previously, it was officially announced that Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Morgan will participate in the film.

In the center of the plot will be two scientists (DiCaprio and Lawrence), who learn that a meteorite will fall on Earth a few months later. To draw everyone’s attention to this problem and warn people about the impending danger, the heroes go on an educational tour, but no one believes their admonitions.

Filming for Don’t Look Up begins November 19 in Boston, Massachusetts. The movie will be available on Netflix, but a premiere date has yet to be announced.