Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same club. Is it even possible?

Cristiano and Leo were born at a distance of not only two years, but almost nine thousand kilometers. Ronaldo’s home is the Portuguese city of Funchal on the island of Madeira. In the homeland of Messi, Marcelo Bielsa, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and even Che Guevara grew up. Fate divorced the greatest footballers of our time since childhood, but later tried to keep them side by side.

Messi and Real Madrid

Every year, a photograph of a napkin flies around all social networks, on which the first contract between Messi and Barcelona was signed. How does a serious club like Barça conclude contracts on a napkin in a cafe? When you are threatened with going over to the camp of the sworn enemy, and you will not do that! We are talking about the end of 2000, when Leo just arrived in Spain, but immediately established himself as a future star. The Catalans accepted the young Argentine, although they were enraged by a bunch of conditions from the boy’s father: they had to pay for expensive treatment for growth hormone deficiency, give a good salary, and also enter the entire Messi family in Catalonia.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Photo: Getty Images

Barcelona fed the Messi family breakfast and postponed the decision. Horacio Gajoli, who at that time represented the interests of Leo as a player, could not stand the whining from Bloha’s father and went to the next negotiations with Barça. Just before that, to be convincing, I called a number of clubs to offer the services of a talented youngster. “Real” did not mind continuing the conversation, but when he heard about the interest of “Blancos”, the director of “blue-garnet” Carles Reshak grabbed a napkin and drew up a contract right on it, according to which Barcelona would promise Messi a professional contract.

A bunch of Chris and Leo in London

Arsenal of the Arsene Wenger era were not only remembered for their unbeaten season and their consecutive fourth places in the Premier League, but also for being too shy in the transfer market. According to insiders, the Gunners looked closely at absolutely all the top players in the world, but in the end they bought no one (except for Andrey Arshavin). It even came to Igor Akinfeev, but for several seasons the captain of CSKA screwed up a couple of times, which Wenger did not like. Not without interest in two promising players – Messi and Ronaldo. The eternal antagonists caught the attention of the scouts around the same time.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Photo: Getty Images

“I was one step away from joining Arsenal,” Ronaldo admitted to Marca in 2019. Krish talked about the Londoners’ interest in 2003, when he trampled the lawn at home at Sporting. While Wenger was thinking, the great Alex Ferguson was working – as a result, KriRo ended up at Manchester United. In the same 2003, “Arsenal” approached Messi, but bureaucratic moments prevented: “He had problems with a work permit, so the option was rejected,” said the Gunners scout Francis Kagigao. Leo also had problems with his passport at Barcelona, ​​so there was a scandal in the Argentinean’s debut match for the Catalans. Espanyol accused the neighbors of exceeding the limit on foreign players, but since Lionel has been in the club’s system since the age of 13, he is allowed to be considered a homegrown footballer.

Ronaldo and Barcelona

In June 2021, AS blew up: the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, dreams of an alliance between Ronaldo and Messi, so he will buy Cris from Juve. Nowadays, this insider looks like a joke, but in 2003 everything was real. Barça’s agents approached the young Portuguese, as did the scouts of other big clubs. The Blue Garnet would have made an offer to Sporting if they hadn’t already spent about 40 million euros on Ronaldinho and Rafael Marquez. At the beginning of the 2000s, this amount was considered huge: when Zinedine Zidane moved from Juventus to Real Madrid for 75 million, it was the purchase of the century.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Photo: Getty Images

In 2003, the same Joan Laporta was the president of Barcelona, ​​but then the Spanish functionary did not regret the failure with Cris. In an interview with Iniestazo journalists, the Spaniard recalled that incident: “We bought Marquez, whose acquaintances offered us and Ronaldo. Then Roni was still claimed by Manchester United, who offered Sporting 19 million euros for him. We only had 17 million free, because we had already spent a lot on Ronaldinho. As a result, Krish ended up in England, which I do not regret. ” Only two million euros was not enough for Cristiano to become Messi’s teammate at a young age.

Ronaldo and Messi in prime form

To believe in Messi’s transfer from Barcelona anywhere was akin to thinking about the championship of Huesca. There were no prerequisites for Leo’s departure so much that even the most jaundiced media did not come up with anything. In 2021, before the transfer to PSG, many fans had no doubt that this was just a way of putting pressure on La Liga. The Argentinian became a real Catalan, because he spent most of his life in the Spanish province. Messi’s love for Barça was confirmed by tears at the farewell press conference.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Photo: Imago

Unlike Messi, Krish has never been famous for his commitment to one job. Yes, Ronaldo loves Manchester United, but is Real less? Sporting gave the Portuguese the road to football, but Roni celebrated a goal against them and then congratulated him on the championship. Juventus was named by CriRo as one of the greatest clubs in Europe. KP7’s entire career has been accompanied by rumors that he will soon move to another country. They also talked about Barcelona, ​​but Cristiano dreamed of Madrid. It was impossible to imagine that Ronaldo would move from the capital to Catalonia, since the Argentinean had Luis Suarez, Neymar, Samuel Eto’o, Andres Iniesta, Xavi and many others.

Is a duet between Messi and Ronaldo possible?

Messi moved to PSG, Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, Dziuba is not included in the main squad of Zenit – do you still think that there is something impossible in football? The older Leo and Krish get, and age does not spare even geniuses, the greater the chances of their reunion. The footballers have met each other more than once at various awards, where they sat in adjacent chairs and communicated in a friendly manner. In an interview, Cristiano admitted that he would like to have a dinner with an eternal counterpart, and their rivalry remains on the field and helps both in progress. The Argentinean responded by saying that there was no enmity between him and the Portuguese – only sports interest.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Photo: Getty Images

One of the options for the future of the club for both Messi and Ronaldo may be the team of David Beckham. Inter Miami is a long-term project of an Englishman who dreams of inviting world-class stars. Krish already has real estate in the United States, and Leo’s father talked about his son’s desire to play MLS.

Considering the financial needs of the two best footballers of our time, Arab sheikhs are also able to pull them off. They already offered Messi a billion. Why don’t Cristiano and Lionel go to the East in their fourth decade of life, where, in addition to money, new trophies and records await?

