Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same club. Is it even possible?

Cristiano and Leo were born at a distance of not only two years, but almost nine thousand kilometers. Ronaldo’s home is the Portuguese city of Funchal on the island of Madeira. In the homeland of Messi, Marcelo Bielsa, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and even Che Guevara grew up. Fate divorced the greatest footballers of our time since childhood, but later tried to keep them side by side.
Messi and Real Madrid
Every year, a photograph of a napkin flies around all social networks, on which the first contract between Messi and Barcelona was signed. How does a serious club like Barça conclude contracts on a napkin in a cafe? When you are threatened with going over to the camp of the sworn enemy, and you will not do that! We are talking about the end of 2000, when Leo just arrived in Spain, but immediately established himself as a future star. The Catalans accepted the young Argentine, although they were enraged by a bunch of conditions from the boy’s father: they had to pay for expensive treatment for growth hormone deficiency, give a good salary, and also enter the entire Messi family in Catalonia.
Championship of Spain
La Liga President: “It doesn’t bother me that Messi is gone”
HOUR AGO
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Photo: Getty Images
- Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android to stay on top of the top sports news!
A bunch of Chris and Leo in London
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Photo: Getty Images
“I was one step away from joining Arsenal,” Ronaldo admitted to Marca in 2019. Krish talked about the Londoners’ interest in 2003, when he trampled the lawn at home at Sporting. While Wenger was thinking, the great Alex Ferguson was working – as a result, KriRo ended up at Manchester United. In the same 2003, “Arsenal” approached Messi, but bureaucratic moments prevented: “He had problems with a work permit, so the option was rejected,” said the Gunners scout Francis Kagigao. Leo also had problems with his passport at Barcelona, so there was a scandal in the Argentinean’s debut match for the Catalans. Espanyol accused the neighbors of exceeding the limit on foreign players, but since Lionel has been in the club’s system since the age of 13, he is allowed to be considered a homegrown footballer.
Ronaldo and Barcelona
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo
Photo: Getty Images
In 2003, the same Joan Laporta was the president of Barcelona, but then the Spanish functionary did not regret the failure with Cris. In an interview with Iniestazo journalists, the Spaniard recalled that incident: “We bought Marquez, whose acquaintances offered us and Ronaldo. Then Roni was still claimed by Manchester United, who offered Sporting 19 million euros for him. We only had 17 million free, because we had already spent a lot on Ronaldinho. As a result, Krish ended up in England, which I do not regret. ” Only two million euros was not enough for Cristiano to become Messi’s teammate at a young age.
Ronaldo and Messi in prime form
To believe in Messi’s transfer from Barcelona anywhere was akin to thinking about the championship of Huesca. There were no prerequisites for Leo’s departure so much that even the most jaundiced media did not come up with anything. In 2021, before the transfer to PSG, many fans had no doubt that this was just a way of putting pressure on La Liga. The Argentinian became a real Catalan, because he spent most of his life in the Spanish province. Messi’s love for Barça was confirmed by tears at the farewell press conference.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Photo: Imago
Unlike Messi, Krish has never been famous for his commitment to one job. Yes, Ronaldo loves Manchester United, but is Real less? Sporting gave the Portuguese the road to football, but Roni celebrated a goal against them and then congratulated him on the championship. Juventus was named by CriRo as one of the greatest clubs in Europe. KP7’s entire career has been accompanied by rumors that he will soon move to another country. They also talked about Barcelona, but Cristiano dreamed of Madrid. It was impossible to imagine that Ronaldo would move from the capital to Catalonia, since the Argentinean had Luis Suarez, Neymar, Samuel Eto’o, Andres Iniesta, Xavi and many others.
Is a duet between Messi and Ronaldo possible?
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Photo: Getty Images
Championship of England
Ronaldo met with Solskjaer and held the 1st training session at Manchester United
17 HOURS AGO
Championship of England
Ronaldo forbade his mother to watch live debut for Manchester United
YESTERDAY AT 07:02