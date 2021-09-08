Logitech unveils Logi Dock with built-in audio for comfortable work from home

Logitech has announced an interesting novelty – the Logi Dock, which combines the functionality of a docking station and a gadget for organizing conferences.

The novelty is endowed with a built-in audio system with two 55 mm radiators equipped with neodymium magnets. The declared range of reproducible frequencies extends from 60 Hz to 20 kHz. An array of six microphones is responsible for capturing the voice.

To connect monitors, HDMI 1.4b and DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces are provided. In both cases, it is possible to output images in 4K format with a refresh rate of up to 60 Hz.

A symmetrical USB Type-C port is used to connect a laptop with the ability to supply up to 100 watts of energy to recharge the battery.

Peripheral devices can be connected to two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and two USB Type-C connectors. Touch control buttons are provided in the upper part of the case.

The Logi Dock is available in graphite and white colors. Estimated price is $ 400.