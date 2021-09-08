Magomed-Shapi Suleimanov stayed at Krasnodar, Reziuan Mirzov left Spartak. Major transfers 7 September

On September 7, the transfer window was officially closed in Russia. We have collected the main deals and unsuccessful deadline transitions with the participation of Russian clubs.

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there’s nothing more convenient than keeping track of your sports

TVI24 wrote that “Zenith” tried to acquire a midfielder Benfica and the Portuguese national team Rafu Silva and offered for one of the leaders of the “eagles” 30 million euros, but they responded with a categorical refusal and slammed the door in front of the champions of Russia.

Transfers Top 5 deals and underrated heroes. Best of TO with Messi and Ronaldo 06/09/2021 at 08:00

Offensively, the deal fell through and CSKA: army men were going to buy a striker Atletico Mineiro Savio Moreira… According to Torcedores, the Moscow club offered 10 million euros for 80% of the rights to the 17-year-old player, but due to the late appeal, the Brazilian club curtailed negotiations.

Tula “Arsenal” returned the defender Maxim Belyaeva… The contract of the 29-year-old player expired this summer, after which he was in the status of a free agent for some time, but now he again connected himself with the Tula for 2 years. In addition to Belyaev, Arsenal has been strengthened by the former defender of the Russian national team Ruslan Kambolov…

Midfielder Resiuan Mirzov left again “Spartacus” 28-year-old footballer returned to Khimki on a leasehold basis. According to journalist Andrei Pankov, the Moscow Region club will not pay anything with the red and whites: the rent will be free.

Attack Magomed-Shapi Suleimanov extended contract with Krasnodar until 2024, writes “Championship”. But the future of the 21-year-old player remains uncertain: the bulls are considering the option of renting a player in “Giresunspor”, who reached the top division of the Turkish championship this season. In addition, Suleimanov was claimed by “Akhmat”, “Nizhny Novgorod” and “Konyaspor”…

Ex-defender of Tula Arsenal’s Robert Bauerwho was interested in “Spartacus”, switched to Belgian “Saint-Truiden”from where the red and white got Maximiliano Kofrie. That’s what perfect balance is.

Didn’t go to “Spartacus” and midfielder “Rostov” Danil Glebov… According to Eurostavka, the deal between the clubs would only take place if the Donetsk side signed another player to the center of the pitch. Earlier, “Rostov” on a lease basis issued the transition of the defensive midfielder Benfica Gabriel Pires…

Forward Khimki Senin Sebay will continue his career in “Akhmat”, according to the official website of the Moscow Region club. Transfermarkt estimates the African at 500 thousand euros. The 27-year-old Ivorian has played six matches for Khimki this season.

“Nizhny Novgorod” parted with the goalkeeper Nikolay Sysuev – The 22-year-old has played for the club since 2015. “We thank Kolya for the years spent in the native team. Good luck in everything. I wish you success in your future career, ”the club said in a statement. But Nizhny Novgorod also did not forget to strengthen the composition: a two-year contract with the club was signed by the midfielder Petrus Boomalknown for his performances for the Cameroon national team and Ural… The player expects a work visa and then joins the team. For Nizhny Novgorod Bumal will play 13th.

Former striker Spartak Denis Dyvydov became a player of the great “Banner of Labor”… Russian Messi took the 17th number in the new club.

“It’s easier to get into the national team from Zenit”. Kritsyuk – about the transition

RPL standings

Transfers Roma wants Azmun, Romeo Beckham signs first contract 09/05/2021 at 20:11