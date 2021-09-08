main events of September :: RBC.Crypto

In the coming month, several important events will take place in the field of cryptocurrencies at once, which can affect both the value of individual assets and the market as a whole.

Listing Numeraire (NMR) and SKALE (SKL) on KuCoin

KuCoin has announced the listing of Numeraire (NMR) and SKALE (SKL). SKL trades started on September 7 at 12:00 Moscow time, and NMR – at 13:00 Moscow time. Both tokens are available for trading in pairs with USDT and BTC. Users can replenish their balances from September 6, and the withdrawal of tokens will work on September 8.

Aelf mainnet token exchange (ELF)

The developers of the aelf project announced the upcoming exchange of ERC-20 tokens for tokens on their network. The exchange can be made on the project website or automatically on crypto-exchanges that supported the exchange. Also, the developers have prepared a free distribution of tokens (airdrop) for users who make an exchange within the first 15 days. ELF 27 million have been allocated for this purpose.

Alonzo Cardano (ADA) hard fork

A major update to the Cardano network called Alonzo is scheduled for September 12, which will activate the smart contract feature. After the release of the update, users will be able to create their own smart contracts and decentralized applications. Thus, the implementation of the major Shelley era on the Cardano network ends and the Goguen era begins.

NEO 3.0 Mainnet Launch

The big NEO 3.0 update is scheduled to launch in September. DBFT 2.0 (Delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance) will be used as a consensus algorithm, the price for deploying a smart contract will be reduced, support for external oracles will appear, the NEO virtual machine will be redesigned and many other updates that are designed to improve the scalability of the NEO blockchain.

