Maria Lasickene won the Diamond League final in Zurich

The women’s high jump final of the Diamond League took place in Zurich (Switzerland). The victory was won by the Olympic champion Russian woman Maria Lasitskene with a score of 2.05 meters.

The main struggle unfolded when three medalists of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo remained in the sector. At the same time, Lasitskene took a height of 1.96 meters only on the third attempt, and in order to qualify for a position above the third, she was forced to take risks and miss the height of 2.01, which her rivals are Ukrainian Yaroslav the Mighty and Nicola McDermott from Australia – took on the first try.

At a height of 2.03 meters, McDermott was already misfiring, remaining third with a score of 2.01. Lasickene took 2.05 on the second try, setting a new best result of the season in the world. Mighty suffered a third attempt at 2.07, but failed to cope with the height and remained the second with a score of 2.03.

Note that 2.05 is also a new record for the Diamond League. The former (2.04) has been held since 2004.

Athletics. Diamond League. The final. Zurich, Switzerland

Height. Women

1.Maria Lasitskene (Russia) – 2.05.

2. Yaroslav Moguchikh (Ukraine) – 2.03.

3. Nicola McDermott (Australia) – 2.01.

4. Irina Gerashchenko (Ukraine) – 1.96

5. Kamila Litzvinko (Poland) – 1.93

6.Elinor Patterson (Australia) – 1.87